Dua Lipa covers ‘Vogue,’ says she wants to be “good with being alone”

Tyler Mitchell/Vogue

In one of the first installments of her Service95 newsletter, Dua Lipa documented what it was like to go out to dinner in New York City alone. Now, she tells Vogue for its June/July issue that one of her goals is to do that more often…and be happy about it.

Dua, who reportedly split with her longtime boyfriend Anwar Hadid last year, tells Vogue‘s Jen Wang, “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.” And for “Levitating” singer, that’s more difficult than it sounds.

After writing about her solo dinner, Dua tells Vogue, “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous — like, ‘What am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.’”

Dua tells Vogue that her next solo “date” will be going to the movies. “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?” she explains.

Dua will have to fit that in between tour dates; she’s currently on the European leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. She’s also working on her next album, which she says is about half written.

“I’ve definitely grown up,” she says of the new material. “Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”

Vogue‘s June/July 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on May 24th.

