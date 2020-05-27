Dua Lipa continues her fruit-colored hair theme by going cherry red while in quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADespite warnings from hair stylists and celebrities alike cautioning against at-home dye jobs or haircuts while in quarantine, Dua Lipa has consistently ignored the warnings and is showing off yet another radical new fruit-themed hair color.

On Tuesday, the "Don't Start Now" singer debuted her cherry red locks and messy bangs. She also included five cherry emojis in the caption, proving that she is only selecting fruit-themed colors.

The 24-year-old has been having fun keeping herself entertained while quarantining with boyfriend Anwar Hadid by experimenting with her hair. The two have been waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic in their London Airbnb.

Two weeks before going cherry red, Lipa added strawberry pink highlights to her dark hair, captioning with four strawberry emojis.

As for what started her fruity obsession, it happened a month ago when the "New Rules" singer went full tangerine orange, complete with the caption "orangina quarantina." She also showed off her freshly cut blunt bangs while giving her her boyfriend a playful peck on the cheek.

Anyone want to bet on what color she'll dye her hair next?

By Megan Stone

