Dua Lipa chats with Monica Lewinsky on season 2 premiere of ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service’ podcast

Dua Lipa will launch the second season of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, with guest Monica Lewinsky.

The new season of the podcast — a companion to Dua’s Service95 newsletter — begins September 23. On that day, Dua will host a Twitter Spaces chat on the Service95s account to answer fans’ questions and talk about the new season.

In a statement, Dua says, “Recording At Your Service’s first season and getting to share those conversations with so many was one of the most rewarding experiences. I’m thrilled to be bringing that same curiosity and insight to Season Two, where we have a new crop of cultural icons and thought leaders to bring to you all.”

“I’m honored to have the resilient Monica Lewinsky as my first guest,” she adds. Guests on season one included Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, activist Amal Clooney, actor Riz Ahmed and Russell Brand.

As for Dua’s Service95 newsletter, which you can subscribe to for free, it features writings on style, the arts, culture and society, as well as a peek into Dua’s life and some of her favorite things.

