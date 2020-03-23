Dua Lipa bumps up album release date to this Friday; new track "Break My Heart" out Wednesday

Hugo Comte

As many music artists cancel tours or postpone plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dua Lipa is actually giving fans her album earlier than expected.

The singer announced on Instagram Live Monday that she has bumped up the release of her album, Future Nostalgia, from April 3 to this Friday, March 27.

"I'm really excited for you all to hear it and, you know, make of it what you will," Dua told fans during the Instagram Live session. "I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud."

She’ll also release her latest single off the album, “Break My Heart,” and its accompanying music video on Wednesday, March 25.

Future Nostalgia features the lead single “Don’t Start Now,” currently at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the track “Physical.”

