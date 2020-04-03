Dua Lipa breaks streaming records on Spotify with 'Future Nostalgia'

Hugo Comte/Warner Records

Hugo Comte/Warner RecordsDua Lipa is breaking streaming records with her latest album, Future Nostalgia.

On Spotify, she broke the records for most streamed album in a day (or first day) by a British female artist globally, most streamed album in a day (or first day) by a British female artist in the U.K., and most streamed album in a day (or first day) by a British female artist in the U.S.

Spotify has also released the Future Nostalgia Experience to accompany the album, which offers new exclusive video content and visuals that give a deeper look into the track list and Dua’s inspiration behind the songs.

For example, of the track “Love Again,” Dua reveals, “'Love Again' is one of my favorite songs on the record, it’s quite dramatic. I didn’t write this about anyone, but manifesting it, someone gave along and gave it meaning.”

She says of the song “Hallucinate”: “When making ‘Hallucinate,’ I knew this would be my festival track. Normally when I write, I imagine what it would be like to perform the song at a festival, and that helps me decide what songs I’m going to put on the record.”

Future Nostalgia also features the hit single “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical.”

