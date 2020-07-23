Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Tainy team up for "Un Dia (One Day)"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Amy Sussman/FilmMagic, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

Dua Lipa is teaming up with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Tainy for the Pop/Reggaeton mashup “Un Dia (One Day).”

The artists announced the A-list collaboration on their respective social media pages on Tuesday, along with a 30-second teaser for the music video.

The short clip featured captivating imagery of cityscapes, fireworks, and more and gave fans a taste of the melody that will likely serve as the beat for the upcoming track.

Not only is “Un Dia (One Day)” a star-studded record when it comes to the song, the music video also gets an assist from Spanish actress Ursula Corbero, best known for her role in the popular Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

“Un Dia (One Day)” drops at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.