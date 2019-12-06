Dua Lipa, Ava Max, SHAED & more to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA

The West Coast will be rocking December 31 as artists from multiple genres perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Hosted by Ciara, the West Coast portion of the annual show will feature performances from Ava Max, Dua Lipa, Dan + Shay, Paula Abdul, SHAED, Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Stallion, Blanco Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. The fun gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ryan Seacrest will host additional performances from New York's Times Square with co-host Lucy Hale, and lead the traditional countdown to the New Year, while Billy Porter will host from New Orleans, and lead the countdown in the Central Time Zone.

Ciara said in a statement, "Hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest has become something I look forward to every year, and now my friend Lucy Hale and Billy Porter have joined the family, so the party just leveled up!”

Special YouTube content will run throughout the five-and-a-half hour broadcast, and singer Jessie James Decker will reveal the first POWERBALL Millionaire of the year. Performers for New York and New Orleans will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.