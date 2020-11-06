Dua Lipa and French singer Angèle enjoy a London night out in "Fever" video

John Phillips/Getty Images

Dua Lipa and French singer Angèle take London by storm in the carefree new video for their song, “Fever.”

In the clip, the two spend a fun night out together roaming the rainy streets and eventually end up at a friend’s apartment where they dance and sing, much to the annoyance of the neighbors.

Dua and Angèle released “Fever” last week, a half-English, half-French dance track. It will be included on the French edition of Dua’s album Future Nostalgia, out next month.

Both artists will perform “Fever” together at Dua’s Studio 2054 live event on November 27.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.