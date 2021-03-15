"Drivers License" towed out of #1 spot by Drake's history-making feat; Bruno Mars is back

After eight weeks at number one, Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” has finally ceded the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 to Drake. But at least she can say lost the spot to a historic achievement by the Canadian superstar.

Drake has become the first artist ever to simultaneously debut in the number one, two and three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. They all come from a package called Scary Hours 2, released March 5.

Drake’s new song, “What’s Next,” debuts at number one; “Wants and Needs,” featuring Lil Baby, is number two; and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross, lands at number three.

Meanwhile, there’s also a debut at number four: “Leave the Door Open,” by Silk Sonic, the new duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak. This is Bruno’s 17th top 10, and Anderson’s first.

Meanwhile, “Drivers License” has slipped to number five.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.