"Drivers License" has officially been parked at #1 for a month; The Weeknd scores another top-10 hit

Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” shows no sign of running out of gas: The singer’s drama-filled track has now been number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks straight.

Olivia’s reaction to the news was to tweet, “hahahahahahahahaha say sike rn.”

Meanwhile, fresh from his Super Bowl halftime performance, The Weeknd has scored yet another top-10 hit, as “Save Your Tears” climbs from #14 to number eight. It’s the Canadian star’s 12th top 10; his previous hit, “Blinding Lights,” is still sitting at number-one.

Billboard notes that both songs are likely to experience huge sales gains on next week’s chart thanks to Weeknd’s performance, which has generally garnered good reviews. In addition, the portion of the performance where Weeknd runs around in a corridor lined with mirrors and puts his face up to the camera has now spawned a ton of memes.

On Monday, the artist born Abel Tesfaye tweeted, “Still buzzing from last night. i couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. thank you @pepsi @NFL @RocNation for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it !”

By Andrea Dresdale

