Drive Through Green Market Returns Sunday!

The Martin County Fair Association in cooperation with the vendors of Stuart Green Market and other local farms, will provide a Drive-Thru Green Market. This unique market will allow the community to support our local farmers and growers while also, providing a healthier opportunity for the public to buy items they need.

WHERE: Martin County Fairgrounds

WHEN: Sunday, April 5th

TIME: 9am-1pm

WHAT: More than 20 vendors offering fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, cheeses, honey, coffee and more.

Participants include:

Awaken Kombucha Le Montaigne Cheese

Blue Water Booty Smak Fish Dip Le Petit Pain

Dog Days Barkery Mellow Mermaid

Edith’s Fruits & Veggies Okeechobee farms

Giano Coffee Shack Patty Lady

Gavi’s Goodness PJ Ranch Honey

Gourmet Muffins Pure Produce

Granny Gail Tony’s Produce

Kelly’s Produce Southern Pride Gourmet

…and more!

Cars will enter the fairgrounds at the traffic light at Dixie Highway and Aviation Way.

Each car will receive a “menu” that lists booths by number and outlines their offergs.

Numbered booths/tents will be set up 15 feet apart down the lane for safety.

Cars will proceed one at a time down the line of vendors, stopping at the booth(s) of their choice.

Customer make their purchases and exit gate 6.

# # #

The Martin County Fair Association is a 501c3 non profit.