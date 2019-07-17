Drink You Better: Shawn Mendes partners with eco-friendly spring water company

L-R: Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes, Founder/CEO of Flow Hydration Nicholas Reichenbach; Courtesy Josiah Van Dien/Flow Hydration

Shawn Mendes is branching out into beverages.

He and his manager have become investors in, and advisors to, a company called Flow Alkaline Spring Water, which is responsibly sourced, naturally alkaline and packaged in an eco-friendly, 100% recyclable carton.

Shawn's been a fan of the brand since 2015 and, as part of the new partnership, he'll be Flow's "Sustainability Ambassador" to help raise awareness for alternatives to traditional bottled water.

“I am incredibly excited...to become the face of a brand that promotes sustainability and positivity in the best way possible,” Shawn says in a statement.

Flow is now offering a contest where fans can win a trip to Shawn's first-ever stadium show, taking place September 6 in his hometown of Toronto. Visit FlowHydration.com to get details on how to enter.

The Flow partnership also means that Shawn's tour this year will be "green": Its carbon emissions will be offset by switching all plastic water bottles to Flow cartons, donating excess food to food banks and shelters, recycling and composting all waste, selecting sustainable catering partners and educating fans about the environment.

