Drew Barrymore says she got Britney Spears’ wedding invite after “secret exchanges”

When Britney Spears got married earlier this year, the guest list was super star-studded, boasting Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, Barrymore explained that she was invited because she and Britney had been having “secret exchanges” for a year-and-a-half.

“The humanity in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back was something I felt compelled to reach out [about],” Barrymore told Fallon. She said she and Britney — both former child stars — found they had a “deep connection” and became friends, which is why Britney invited her to the wedding.

“We’ve both been through a lot of things,” said Barrymore, who struggled with substance abuse at a very young age. “We have some parallels that are unique in their circumstances. All the stuff that we’ve both gone through is something that I felt connected to her.”

As for the wedding itself, Barrymore said, “It was intimate, it was fairy-tale-ish. It was very sweet.” She also said she thanked Britney for not having a sit-down dinner, laughing, “God, do I hate sit-down dinners!”

When Fallon asked her why, Drew explained, “We all got dressed up! We all wanna dance and we wanna hang out! Now I have to sit down? They always separate you…the person you came with that you want to hang out with is over there…And now let’s eat some bizarre food that you didn’t choose…I hate it!”

