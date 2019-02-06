DREAM JOB!!! Royal Carribean Will Pay You to Travel!

If you want to travel the world and get paid to do it, Royal Caribbean is looking to hire you for the job of a lifetime. Royal Caribbean is now looking for someone to fill the role of a Shore Explorer “Apprentice-Ship” and the person chosen will see some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

Your job will be to capture and share your experience on Instagram, Insta-Stories, and IGTV daily. In the new position, you’ll also be one of the first people to enjoy Royal Caribbean’s new private island, Coco Cay. If this is the job for you, you have to make a video of your favorite travel experience and tag it with #ShoreExplorer and @RoyalCaribbeanUK. Plus, make sure you’re 21 and up with a valid passport and the ability to travel for three weeks straight from May through August of this year.

Does this sound like the job for you? What’s your favorite travel destination? Do you take lots of pictures when you travel or do you enjoy the moment?