Dream along with Dua Lipa, Avril Lavigne, Jason Derulo & dozens more, starting today at noon

Hugo Comte

Here's an interesting twist on the now-standard star-studded charity livestream.

Starting today at noon ET, a project called OneHuManity's Dream With Us 24-hour livestream kicks off, promising live musical performances, real-time challenges, interviews and "empowering stories," according to Billboard.

Musical artists participating include Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Ricky Martin, Avril Lavigne, Jewel, CeeLo Green, Leona Lewis, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Becky J, Maluma and dozens more, along with celebrities like Eva Longoria, Deepak Chopra, Wilmer Valderrama, Leah Remini, Mario Lopez and many, many more.

Constellation, the organization behind the project, states on its website: "The live broadcast will see artists, celebrities, youth ambassadors, activists, and like-minded dreamers from all around the world stepping up to shift the narrative of fear and anxiety to optimism, hope and imagination around shared dreams."

Broadly, Constellation says, "Our mission is to connect one billion shared and collective dreams and use this as the context to reshape the future of our planet."

The event will collect donations to benefit a variety of charities, including the Global Gift Foundation, Médecins Sans Frontières, Dubai Cares, the International Red Cross, the Red Crescent Movement and FromU2Them.

You'll be able to watch Dream With Us via Constellation's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok accounts and official website, and via ABC News Live.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

