Draw me by your name: Lil Nas X to star in upcoming comic book

Courtesy of TidalWave Productions

Lil Nas X is already hard at work on his upcoming project, which sees him deviate from music into art. The “Industry Baby” singer is coming to a comic book near you.

In an official press release, TidalWave Comics announced Lil Nas X is jumping into the FAME comic universe, which will focus on how he became one of the most influential voices of his generation.

Lil Nas X’s tale will be illustrated across 22 pages and will explore his life story, from his “childhood in Atlanta to international superstardom,” per the press release. The comic was written by Darren G. Davis, who explained why it’s important to create comics that also double as biographies.

“Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror,” Davis said in a statement. “With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

Illustrator Victor Moura adds of the upcoming Lil Nas X storyline, “Tried my best to make the art of this book unique so it had its own voice like it should.”

FAME: Lil Nas X is set for release this week.

