Drake to receive Artist of the Decade Award at 2021 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Theo Skudra

Drake’s amazing chart domination over the past 10 years will be honored at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

The Toronto superstar will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony, hosted by Nick Jonas and airing on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Not only does Drake hold the record for most BBMAs with 27, he’s also racked up some serious stats in the years between 2009 and 2019, which is what the BBMAs is basing the award on.

The “God’s Plan” artist has scored nine number-one albums, more than any other artist in that time period. He’s also notched 33 top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 — again, more than any artist in that time period — and six of those tracks went to number one.

On the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, he’s had 18 number ones during that time period, more than any other artist.

Among his overall chart stats, Drake has had a record 232 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, a record 120 top 40 hits, and a record 45 top 10s on that chart. He’s the only solo male artist to have spent more than 50 weeks at number one on the tally.

In addition, he’s scored a record 22 number-one singles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Song chart.

