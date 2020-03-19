Drake self-isolates; cancels and moves Amsterdam tour dates due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has Drake self-isolating at his Toronto mansion, dubbed “The Embassy.”

Drake quarantined himself after partying with Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant just days before the NFL star tested positive for the coronavirus. Four other Nets players have also tested positive.

Just a week ago, Drake posted a picture on Instagram of his most recent outing with Durant. They had visited a popular nightlife spot in West Hollywood, according to Page Six.

“life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” the OVO rapper captioned the photo.

Drake had recently kicked off his European Assassination Vacation Tour but had to reschedule a few dates due to the growing pandemic, according to Billboard. He canceled his tour stop in Amsterdam on April 23 and moved up his dates in the Netherlands from April 25 and 26 to April 15 and 16th.

However, fans have expressed their frustration with the date change on social media, since they’d already made flight and hotel arrangements. It’s the second time this has happened in the Netherlands: In 2017, Drake postponed two shows in Amsterdam before rescheduling.

One fan tweeted, “WHY does Drake always cancel his shows man…….. Of course, I had tickets for the 23rd which is the only date that’s canceled.”

