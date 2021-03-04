Dr. Oz Saves A Man’s Life At The Airport!

A man who collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport was resuscitated by none other than Dr. Oz himself.

The TV host and practicing heart surgeon shared the story on Good Morning America. He was walking through the airport with his family when his daughter saw a man fall to the ground near the baggage claim, foaming at the mouth. Dr. Oz and several police officers rushed to help the man, who was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. They performed CPR until emergency workers arrived with oxygen and a defibrillator.

Oz said the man had only about a 20 percent chance of surviving, calling it “a true miracle with the odds heavily against him.” He’s remained in touch with the man’s wife.