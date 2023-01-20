Dr Miles Intervention….Is Rage Applying a good or bad thing?

@newmoneynate
The new quiet quitting is apparently rage applying lol have you been rate applying? YOU SHOULD BE if you're not happy with your employer! 😂
It’s a new trend where you are unhappy with your current job and so you go apply for a bunch of new jobs in hopes you find one that pays more….sometimes A LOT MORE! But is this practice a good or bad thing? On one hand, if you are unhappy you should move on, on the other you could be setting yourself up for failure by burning lots of bridges along the way. Thoughts?