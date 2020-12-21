Dr. Fauci Says He Personally Vaccinated Santa Claus

Dr. Anthony Fauci has an important message for children – Santa Claus has been vaccinated.

Fauci made the claim during a ‘Sesame Street Town Hall’ on CNN hosted by Elmo, announcing that he personally visited the North Pole and gave Santa the vaccine himself.

Fauci has previously claimed that Santa was already immune to coronavirus, so the vaccination must have been performed just to be on the safe side.

Have your kids asked any questions about Santa and the pandemic? How old were your kids when they began to ask Santa questions?