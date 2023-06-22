Dozens injured after hail storm hit Louis Tomlinson’s Red Rocks show

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Seven people were taken to the hospital and dozens more were hurt Wednesday, June 21, after a hail storm hit Louis Tomlinson’s concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

Local ABC TV affiliate Denver7 reports that those who were taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries. As many as 90 more people were treated at the scene. Injuries ranged from cuts to broken bones.

Louis had been set to take the stage but the show was pushed back at least twice because of the weather. At 10:25 p.m., the show was officially postponed.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” Louis tweeted. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

