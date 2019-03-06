Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Is In Its Final Weeks In West Palm Beach!

If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t miss it at City Place in West Palm Beach! The history, the fashion, the HOUSE at Downton Abbey: The Exhibition!

We got a sneak preview when it first opened and since then it has welcomed thousands of fans of the show from around the country.  This really is a once in a life time exhibition. There are soooooo many costumes, so many props, and the dining room…..magnificent!  You’ll feel like you’re a part of the Crawley family!

DON’T MISS DOWNTON ABBEY: THE EXHIBITION’S ONLY FLORIDA STOP. NOW IN ITS FINAL WEEKS – ENDING THIS APRIL AT CITY PLACE IN WEST PALM BEACH. GET YOUR TICKETS AT DOWNTONEXHIBITION.COM

