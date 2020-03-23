DoWhatYouCan: Jon Bon Jovi virtually co-writes a song with fans

Due to COVID-19, many artists have taken to social media to share music with their fans, but Jon Bon Jovi has gone one step further: He's given fans a chance to virtually co-write a song with him.

On Facebook Watch, Jon debuted a new song called "Do What You Can" -- but he only wrote the first verse and the chorus, and asked fans to chime in and write a second verse to the song, based on their own personal experiences of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tell me what you're going through. Tell me how you're feeling. Tell me if you're hurting. Talk about that high school graduation that's gonna be canceled. Talk about that prom you just might not have," says Jon.

He goes on: "Talk about that baby coming and there's nothing you can do about that. Talk about that paycheck that you're losing. Talk about being afraid: Looking out your window and wondering what to make of all this."

"Just remember, we're gonna get through it," Jon adds. "So sing your song, you and me, together and remember, when you can't do what you do, you do what you can."

After singing the first verse and the chorus, Jon then plays an instrumental version of the second verse, which is where fans are supposed to insert their verse. He's asked fans to post their versions, with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

Over the weekend, Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan announced that he'd tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but added, "Please don't be afraid."

