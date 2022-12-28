Dove Cameron says performing on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ “blows my mind”

ABC

Dove Cameron is one of the performers on the LA party portion of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 at 8 p.m. ET — and she says it’s “inconceivable” to her that she would get to perform on a show that’s so “iconic.”

“It blows my mind,” Dove told ABC Audio during rehearsals for the show. “It’s, like, when you grow up watching something so iconic, I think it’s one of the mainstays of, ‘One day when I’m…an adult…I’m gonna do that!’ But it’s not really anything you wholeheartedly believe is going to be a part of your life in any real way…so…it’s kind of inconceivable!”

While Dove indeed grew up watching New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, she wasn’t able to do it at her own house.

“I grew up in the woods without cable, so…I would watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at friends’ houses and, like, my aunts’ and uncles’ [houses],” she laughed. “But it wasn’t something that we had in our home because we literally had rabbit ears and, like, one local news channel.”

Dove’s performance on the show will be one last highlight in a year that was full of them: She was named Best New Artist at the VMAs and the AMAs, and scored a big hit with “Boyfriend.” But she’s got plenty of New Year’s resolutions for 2023.

“I mean, number one on my mind is finally getting my debut album out there ’cause it’s been a long saga,” she explained. “I’m very excited about that. And also, personally speaking, just finding time for consistent therapy once a week…[it’s a] huge, huge thing for me because I think in my line of work, it’s really difficult to do.” (

