Dove Cameron drops steamy “Boyfriend” music video

Dove Cameron‘s queer anthem “Boyfriend” has been given the music video treatment, and fans are fanning themselves over how steamy it is.

The song is about Dove falling in love with a girl already attached to someone else, so she lists all the ways she would make a better boyfriend. Now, the Descendants star turned up the heat with her stunning visualizer, which starts with her locking eyes with a girl, played by TikTok star Charlene Lefever, on a dance floor filled with faceless partygoers.

The two ladies seductively size each other up from opposite sides of the room before fantasizing about what would happen should they meet in the middle. Steamy scenarios include them making out in a phone booth, to locking lips on top of a car racing through a tunnel.

“Boyfriend” has been blowing up the streaming charts, amassing more than 100 million listens on Spotify. It’s also climbing the Billboard charts and is currently at number 20 on the Pop Airplay chart.

