Dove Cameron doesn’t plan on stepping away from acting, rallies for LGBTQ+ acceptance

ABC

Dove Cameron got her start in acting but now that she’s launched a successful music career, fans are wondering if she’ll continue being an actress.

“Oh yeah,” Dove told Extra when asked if she plans on returning to the screen. She then joked, “You know what’s funny? I had a film come out this year called Vengeance with BK Novak — but the year has felt so long that it feels like it never happened.”

Dove also said she’ll appear in the second season of Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon before teasing, “I actually have quite a few acting projects lined up for next year.”

She then assuaged fans’ fears that she’ll eventually favor music over acting. Dove maintained she plans on starring in more films and shows, which she said she is focusing on right now.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dove opened up about why she dedicated her American Music Awards win to the LGBTQ+ community after the Club Q mass shooting, where five people were killed and 25 others were wounded. Dove had won Artist of the Year.

“There’s so many attacks happening on the LGBTQ community right now that it feels like one big hit after another to the whole community,” she said. “I think everybody’s feeling very disempowered and heartbroken and I think it’s emotional for everybody … The queer community at large and people who are allies.”

Continued Dove, “We’re going backwards.”

She said because of this, she wanted to use her platform “to shift people’s viewpoint around who we are.” The singer added, “There’s nothing much you can do except unite people and remind people that [the LGBTQ+ community is] not made wrong … There’s nothing wrong with them and they don’t deserve violence or discrimination.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.