Don’t Miss These Deals, Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 is Here

Prime day falls on July 11th and 12th and Amazon has already begun rolling out the deals for their valued members. What started as an event in 2015 to celebrate Prime members on Amazon’s 20th anniversary, has now become an event as popular as Black Friday. With deals on Amazon Originals as well as popular brands! Amazon has released a list of early deals that are exclusively offered to their members, including $99 4k televisions and smart home devices for over 50% off, so be sure to look out for those offers!