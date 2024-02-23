(Don’t) Love Me Like You Do? Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling split

Goulding and Jopling in July 2023; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding and her husband of 4 1/2 years, Caspar Jopling, have broken up.

The singer announced the news on her Instagram Story on February 23, writing, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.”

“We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart,” she added. The couple share son Arthur, who’s 2 1/2.

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

She also posted Caspar’s statement, in which he reiterated that he and Ellie had decided to split “some time ago” and that “immediate family and close friends” knew about it. He also repeated Ellie’s comment that they “remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this.”

Jopling, 32, an art dealer, and Ellie, 37, tied the knot in 2019 at a lavish wedding in North Yorkshire, England, that was attended by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and his wife, actress Sienna Miller, Princess Eugenie and Eugenie’s mom, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.