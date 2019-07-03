Don’t Look At Me! Look At Them!

Katherine McPhee wants paparazzi to leave her and new husband David Foster alone on their honeymoon.

She’s trying to divert photographers attention to other close-by newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

McPhee tweeted, “To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over. Please focus on what truly matters.”

McPhee married Foster in London last weekend. Jonas and Turner had their second wedding ceremony in France on Saturday.

If money wasn’t a factor, where would you go on a honeymoon/second honeymoon?

Also….can we take bets as to how long this marriage will last? I am giving it 2 years tops.