Don’t Drink And Uber….You Might End Up With A $2,674 Bill!

DJ Chris Reed took the ride of his life when he woke up with an Uber charge of $2674 after he fell asleep in a car in London but woke up five hours away.

Reed, who goes by the DJ name Plastician, claims he was out partying but when he awakened he was in totally unfamiliar territory.

An employee with Uber says that Reed’s address was indeed entered when he called for Uber, but for some reason, things changed and they’re still trying to figure out how that happened.

Reed’s advise to others, “don’t drink and drive but also, don’t drink and get in an @uber as this could happen to anyone.”

