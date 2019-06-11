Don’t Be Tardy For The Bank Deposit! Kim & Brielle Get A Raise!

You might be thinking…..for what?!?!?!? But it’s true, Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle have just gotten a huge raise from Bravo to continue doing their reality show “Don’t Be Tardy.”

After being unceremoniously booted from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kim wanted to remain with the franchise, but her wish wasn’t granted.

Now Kim has been tapped to stay on the show and now makes $1.8 million per episode. HOLY MOLY!!!!!!

Brielle’s salary increased $18,000 to $216,000 per episode. DAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN!!!!!

Do you watch “Don’t Be Tardy?” Did you think that Kim was making that much money for the show?