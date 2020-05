Imagine you or your child had a disease that took their hair away. Now imagine the overwhelming emotions the day they get a new head of hair!

Locks of Love is a non profit that makes wigs for cancer patients out of donated hair. If you are still growing out the hair since before quarantine…keep growing it! Do it until you can’t take it anymore then put it in a ponytail, snip and send!

See more about it on their site HERE.