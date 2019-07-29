Don Henley & Gwen Stefani duet at UFC Pres. Dana White's 50th birthday

Todd StefaniThe Eagles' Don Henley and No Doubt's Gwen Stefani are two musicians you'd probably never mention in the same breath, but TMZ reports that they teamed up over the weekend for a special performance.

TMZ says that both Gwen and Don performed at the 50th birthday bash for Dana White, the president of the MMA organization Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC. The surprise party took place at the Aria Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Two-hundred guests attended the bash, and according to TMZ, Don and Gwen sang The Eagles' classic "Hotel California" together. Gwen, who has a Las Vegas residency, also performed several of her hits, including "The Sweet Escape." It's not clear what else Henley sang.

White posted video of Henley singing "Hotel California" -- Gwen isn't visible but you can hear her singing along.

According to TMZ, White is a huge music fan and owns a lot of music memorabilia, so he was more than thrilled at the entertainment for the party.

