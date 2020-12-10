Dolly Parton Saved Her Co-Stars Life!

Dolly Parton, literacy advocate, country music superstar, lifesaver? Yup lifesaver is the newest title the star of the new Netflix movie, “Christmas In The Square” has been given.

Parton saved her 9-year-old co-star from an oncoming vehicle while on set. Talia Hall said she felt someone yank her back just as a car was headed in her direction. “She’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know; cause she plays an angel in the movie,” Hill said. Hill and her siblings, Tristan, 16, and Tyson, 13, also are a part of the movie’s cast.

“When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, ’It is Dolly Parton,’ but when you actually see her you are like ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton,’” said Tristan. “Being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing.”