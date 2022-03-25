Doja Cat tells fans she’s walking away from music: “I quit”

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Image

Say it ain’t so! Doja Cat told fans she is quitting music after a particularly nasty Twitter row with her South American fans.

Fans from Paraguay claim the “Kiss Me More” singer ignored them while she was in the nation’s capital to perform at a music festival, which was later canceled due to inclement weather. According to a Twitter thread by a Paraguayan fan, Doja’s followers spent hours waiting for her outside the airport and her hotel, but she never came out to say hello during her stay.

The thread makes it seem as if Doja was the only artist who didn’t acknowledge her fans and pointed to other festival performers, such as Machine Gun Kelly, who left their hotels to shake hands and pose for pictures.

Paraguayan fans also took issue that Doja didn’t tweet about the festival being canceled due to inclement weather, again comparing her to MGK and festival headliner Miley Cyrus, who apologized for the unfortunate turn of events. The Twitter thread claims Doja only spoke about the festival to complain fans weren’t waiting for her outside her hotel when she left to go to Brazil.

Doja became embroiled in a nasty exchange with numerous Paraguayan fans demanding an apology, which ultimately ended with the “Woman” rapper declaring, “It’s gone and i don’t give a f*** anymore i f***in quit,” adding music “is dead to me.”

She followed up with, “This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.” Doja has since changed her Twitter handle to “i quit” and put “lol” in her bio.

It’s unknown if Doja is serious about leaving music, but several artists have reacted to the news — most notably rapper ﻿Kodak Black﻿, who remarked, “Doja Cat Bet Not Quit Musik B4 We Do A Song Together.”

