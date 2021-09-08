Doja Cat spills on hosting 2021 MTV VMAs: “There are some big surprises in store”

David LaChapelle

Doja Cat is counting down the days until she takes center stage, hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “Kiss Me More” rapper dished about her upcoming plans for her big night — hinting that she will rely on her “innermost energies” to make sure the audience enjoys a night they will never forget.

“I’m excited, I’m happy that this is happening and I’m happy that I’m able to express myself in a different way with a different style,” she teased. “I’ve been doing a lot of hip-hop and I’m down to explore other facets. It’s gonna be exciting for my fans.”

As for the nitty gritty of what to expect when the VMAs roll on Sunday, September 12, Doja is keeping details under wraps.

“The world will never know until it happens at that exact point,” she cryptically teased when asked about her opening monologue. “There are some big surprises in store. They’re gonna be crazy, it’s gonna be fun! My head’s gonna explode.”

However, one thing is for certain: Doja’s not planning on sharing the stage when she performs a medley of her hits.

“I have an extended version of ‘You Right’ that’s on the deluxe album of Planet Her, so I’m gonna be performing that,” said Doja. “And then we have another song we’ll be performing, really trying hard not to spoil. But ‘Been Like This’ will be the first song and we’re gonna do kind of like a more serene, like, zen-feeling but very intense at the same time. This whole performance will be very emotionally intense. [That] is what we’re striving for, but very beautiful.”

The “Say So” singer is up to win six awards. The VMAs air this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

