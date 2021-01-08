Doja Cat says what she's going for on third album is making something "fun to listen to"

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

From her tweets, it seems as though Doja Cat’s third album, which may be called Planet Her, will be out soon, and it may include collaborations with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. While she’s inspired by the sounds she hears in other artists’ music, Doja explained that her overall goal with this record was to make it “fun to listen to.”

Late last year, Doja told reporters backstage at the American Music Awards, “I listen to a lot of different kinds of music, so I feel like sometimes, I want to make whatever I’m listening to. So that’s kind of how my albums come about: I’ll listen to another artist or somebody from 20 years ago or something like that, and I’ll be like, ‘That’s an amazing element. Let me put that in there.'”

However, Doja described her process is mostly “laid-back”: She doesn’t see making an album as her big chance to spill her guts about her innermost thoughts and feelings.

“Usually when I go in to make an album, it’s not about, ‘We need to talk about my life and my personal problems!'” she laughed. “Because usually it just starts with the music and just how it sounds.”

While she does admit that there’s “a little bit” of talking about her life on this new record, Doja added, “It’s a lot more just, like, musical and just fun to listen to. That’s what I wanted to go for.”

In addition to waiting for Doja’s new album, we’ll also have to wait ’til March to see if she wins any of the three Grammys she’s nominated for. Asked about the prospect, she told reporters, “I’ll be just excited to perform [on the telecast]…that’s my number one [goal]. But if we win something, that’ll be crazy.”

