Doja Cat says she's "not comfortable" making TikTok videos anymore

On Tuesday, the “Say So” artist announced on Twitter, “I’m not comfortable making tik toks anymore i feel like something is wrong w me. y’all got me.”

The news comes less than 24 hours after Doja received backlash over the three point-of-view videos she posted of Tyga, Sylvester Stallone, and Connor McGregor. The videos featured pictures of the celebrities with a filter that replaces their eyes and mouths with hers as she acts out different scenarios.

Many TikTok users expressed concern for the singer’s well-being, asking if she was okay, to which she responded, “No baby, thanks for asking! Are you okay?”

However, it seems the critics got the best of her. When one fan tried consoling her and apologized for people “spreading hate and leaving rude comments,” Doja replied, “They’re not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gaslighting and I’m dead*** not fit to just take the joke cuz i’ve actually struggled [with] s*** before and I have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of s***.”

In a following tweet, the 25-year-old added, “It’s really my dumb*** fault cuz i put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it’s just reached a point for me personally so i’m done w the funny s***.”

“Y’all can make fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and ill feel better about that,” she concluded.

Even though the negativity got to Doja, she ended on a high note by thanking her fans for their support.

“love u guys thank u,” she wrote.

By Danielle Long

