Doja Cat, Saweetie, Gabby Barrett and more to be honored at ‘Billboard’ 2022 Women in Music Awards

Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards has announced its list of honorees, which includes Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, Saweetie and many more.

Hosted by﻿ Ciara ﻿﻿﻿on March 2, this year’s event will be available for the public to attend — a first in the ceremony’s history. The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s Hollywood Park and tickets go on sale this Friday.

Doja Cat will receive this year’s Powerhouse Award, while “I Hope” singer Gabby will take home the Rising Star Award presented by Honda. Phoebe Bridgers will be honored with the 2022 Trailblazer Award.

Saweetie and R&B star Summer Walker will respectively take home the 2022 Game Changer Award and the Chartbreaker Award. Latin superstar Karol G will be recognized with the Rule Breaker Award, while “Something to Talk About” singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt will receive the Icon Award.

Each winner is set to perform at the ceremony. A full list of performers, presenters and special guests will be announced at a later date. More honorees are also set to be announced in the future, including who’ll be named the 2022 Woman of the Year.

The 2022 Women in Music Awards will also be streamed this year. Details on how to watch are forthcoming. More information, including how to purchase tickets, will be shared on the award show’s official website.

