Doja Cat, Rihanna drop millions on new homes in LA

Doja Cat and Rihanna are have both made major home purchases in LA, both in the same area.

The Dirt website reports that Doja’s shelled out $2.2 million on a mid-century modern home in the mountains above Beverly Hills, built in 1960 but completely renovated. The 2,400-square-foot home has floor-to-ceiling windows, and a white and grey-and-white color scheme, with wood accents. A plunge pool and patios, huge bedroom and a master bathroom with a concrete soaking tub complete the look.

Meanwhile, Dirt reports that Rihanna has also found a new home in the mountains above Beverly Hills, except this one is a $13.8 million mansion. It’s located in the same neighborhood inhabited by Rihanna’s “FourFiveSeconds” collaborator, former Beatle Paul McCartney.

The 7,600-square-foot home was once owned by the daughter of Sidney Shelton, creator of the classic TV show I Dream of Jeannie. It features an open-air central courtyard with a terrace, pool, spa and firepit.

Inside, there are fireplaces, a wet bar, fully equipped gym, a massive marble kitchen with not one but two islands, and a huge master suite and walk-in closet, with a bathroom that opens to an outdoor lounge area.



According to Dirt, Rihanna also owns a $6.8 million Hollywood Hills estate, a condo in LA, a $5.5 million penthouse in Century City, and a vacation home in her native Barbados.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.