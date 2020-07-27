Doja Cat reveals she had COVID-19: "It was a four-day symptom freak-out"

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

After admittedly downplaying COVID-19, Doja Cat admits it is no laughing matter — nor “the flu” — after testing positive for the virus.

During a talk to British talk show Capital XTRA on Friday, the “Say So” artist opened up about her unexpected health battle.

“I got COVID,” the 24-year-old confirmed. “I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak-out but I’m fine.”

She also confessed that she doesn’t even know how she contracted the coronavirus and suggested, “I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it but… I got it.”

She didn’t elaborate further on what kind of symptoms she experienced.

Back in March, Doja Cat sparked controversy after laughing off reports of the pandemic’s threat during an Instagram Live session, saying “I’m not scared of a coronavirus,” and remarked after a series of expletives “It’s a flu.”‘

By Megan Stone

