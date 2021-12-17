Doja Cat reveals Billie Eilish invited her to collaborate on “Bellyache”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Doja Cat has been teaming with some heavy hitters in the music industry as of late, such as The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, but the “Say So” singer reveals she almost bagged a duet with Billie Eilish long before the two stepped into the limelight.

In her wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone, Doja admits she and Billie tried working on a collaboration but her writer’s block got in the way.

The 26-year-old says the two crossed paths when they were first releasing music on the audio platform Soundcloud and became fans of each other. Eventually, Billie reached out to ask if she’d like to contribute a verse on her upcoming single at the time, “Bellyache.”

“I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it. I just couldn’t think of anything to write… It was one of my writer’s-block moments,” the Grammy nominee recalled. The single went on to become a success, but Doja says she is not kicking herself over missing out on what could have been.

“I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, ‘Good for her. That’s awesome,'” she revealed and hinted the song was probably better off without her because, “I don’t think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to.”

Speaking of her collaborations, Doja referenced her “I Don’t Do Drugs” single, which featured Ariana, and said it’s about her quitting caffeine and cigarettes after a bad acid trip. The singer admits that experience “made me quit a lot of my habits,” which she finds remarkable because “I’m a very habitual person.”

“I haven’t been able to smoke a cigarette since then. It’s unbearable to smoke one. It’s very interesting how that worked,” she remarked.

