Doja Cat returns to music, apologizes to Paraguayan fans

Doja Cat reconsidered retirement and returned to Twitter to apologize to her South American fans.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,” she tweeted recently. “I do owe people s***. I owe a lot.”

Doja “quit” music after fans called out her behavior in Paraguay, from not interacting with fans gathered outside her hotel to not commenting on the cancelled festival she was set to perform.

“I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people,” she continued in a follow up tweet. “I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

“I gave not enough. I need to give more because I noticed I’ve been taking a lot,” she concluded.

Doja then responded to a few of her past remarks, in particular where she refused to apologize to her Paraguayan fans, tweeting, “I am [sorry.]”. She also refused to defend her prior actions when other fans pointed out it was wrong for how she was treated, saying she “wasn’t any better.”

“I’m not discrediting myself,” she elaborated after several followers insisted she had nothing to apologize for, “I work my a** off. I know that. It’s tiring but i’m not suffering because of people like you. My suffering comes from myself. Not everybody else. It’s my problem but you guys always help me solve it when you support me the way you’ve been.”

