Doja Cat ready to ring out 2020 with her "uptempo, upbeat, lighthearted, happy" hits

It’s been a huge year for Doja Cat: She’s been nominated for three Grammys, she won two American Music Awards and an MTV VMA, and she scored her first number-one hit with “Say So.” She’ll close out what she says has been an extremely “creative” 2020 by performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC Thursday night.

“It’s been one of my most creative times, I feel like I’ve been able to express myself the most this year, I think, maybe, out of any year, which is kind of crazy,” says Doja.

She’s not wrong: Despite the pandemic, she managed to stage a number of show-stopping TV performances, collaborate with artists ranging from Ariana Grande and Bebe Rexha to Sia, The Weeknd and Lil Wayne and finished her third studio album.

“It’s all been…we’ve been doing it COVID-safe. So it’s kind of…it’s different,” she notes. “But I can’t wait till all this is over and I can do it, you know, in a bigger way.”

Meanwhile, Doja is going to help send out this terrible year on a high note with her song selections on Thursday night.

“I will be performing ‘Say So,’ ‘Like That’ and ‘Juicy,'” she reveals. “And I feel like they’re all great songs for New Year because they all have an uptempo, upbeat, lighthearted, happy feeling. And I think that’s what we need right now.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.