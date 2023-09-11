Doja Cat paints the charts red with new #1, first rap Hot 100 chart-topper in more than a year

Jacob Webster

Doja Cat has broken country music’s lock on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her new song “Paint the Town Red” ascends to #1 on the chart in its fifth week. It’s Doja’s second #1 hit, following 2020’s “Say So,” and the first rap song to top the Hot 100 in more than a year.

Country songs have ruled the Hot 100 for the past six weeks; in the year since a rap song, Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Freaky Girl,” made it to #1, the top spot has been occupied by more country, as well as pop, R&B and rock.

Doja’s song, from her upcoming album, Scarlet, samples Dionne Warwick‘s classic song “Walk On By,” which means the legendary singer’s voice is on top of the chart for the first time since 1986, when she hit #1 with the charity single “That’s What Friends Are For.” That song also featured Gladys Knight, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

When “Paint the Town Red” came out in August, Dionne posted a video saying how much she liked it.

Scarlet arrives September 22.

