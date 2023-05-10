Doja Cat named BMI’s Pop Songwriter of the Year; The Kid LAROI’s “Stay” is Pop Song of the Year

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Lest we forget, Doja Cat is more than just someone who makes headlines for her unusual fashion choices and her trolling tweets. She’s also an extremely successful songwriter.

On Tuesday night, Doja was named Pop Songwriter of the Year by the performing rights company BMI. She co-wrote six of the past year’s most-played songs: “Get Into It (Yuh),” “I Like You (A Happier Song),” “Need to Know,” “Vegas,” “Woman” and “You Right.”

BMI’s Pop Song of the Year was The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s smash “Stay,” which was co-written by, among others, Charlie Puth. It was the first song in Billboard‘s history to spend its first 40 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Khalid was awarded the BMI Champion Award for his musical contributions and philanthropic efforts.

Among the artists who received awards for having some of the most-played songs of the year were GAYLE, Pink, Steve Lacy, Camila Cabello, Latto, Dove Cameron, Lauren Spencer Smith, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran, Nicky Youre and the Jonas Brothers.

