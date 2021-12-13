Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Coldplay cancel performances due to COVID

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Coldplay have all canceled performances due to COVID-19.

Doja Cat contracted COVID two days after she revealed that she would drop out of her New York and Boston Jingle Ball Tour dates after members of her team tested positive.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she wrote,”As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the Jingle Ball Tour.”

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can,” Doja continued.

On Friday, Doja first notified fans of her upcoming absences in an update shared on Instagram. “I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon,” Doja captioned the post.

This is Doja’s second time contracting COVID-19; she previously tested positive in July 2020.

Meanwhile, the U.K.’s Jingle Bell Ball, staged by London radio station Capital FM, lost performances by both Lil Nas X and Coldplay over the weekend due to crew members testing positive for COVID-19. The station wrote in a tweet, “Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on.”

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran — the latter of whom had COVID himself last month — were announced as doing “extended sets” to make up for the loss.

