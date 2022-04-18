Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Megan Thee Stallion perform new songs at Coachella

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Megan Thee Stallion used the Coachella stage as a platform to debut their brand-new songs over the weekend.

Doja, who still insists she’s retiring from music, performed an odd new single on Sunday that blends heavy metal and rap as she forcefully laughs along with an electric guitar. Then at the end, she announced Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican pizza to its menu. People were confused by the bit, as seen on a fan captured-video. Doja also brought on rappers Rico Nasty and Tyga during her set.

As for Carly, the “Call Me Maybe” singer took over the Coachella stage on Friday for the first time since 2018 and debuted her new song, “Western Wind.” A fan managed to record part of the debut performance. Soon after, Carly announced on Twitter that the single is coming soon and fans can pre-save it now.

Meg also unloaded her new, “very… personal” diss track on Saturday night, which samples Jodeci, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah’s “Freek’n You.” A fan captured the explicit performance on video. According to Meg’s Twitter, she’ll be dropping the track soon.

Also performing at Coachella was Post Malone, but he didn’t have anything new to share with fans — but according to TMZ, he had a strong message. While taking over the stage on Saturday, the “Circles” rapper became emotional as he spoke about loving everyone, even strangers, before discussing the ongoing crises of COVID-19 and Ukraine. Posty hoped to inspire fans to reach out to those who are struggling.

He also brought on Quavo during his set and, at the end, did a little crowd-surfing. The outlet adds his shirt vanished as he was surfing and it is unknown how that happened.

