Doja Cat announces new album, ‘Planet Her,’ out June 25

Doja Cat is ready to launch her new album into orbit.

In an Instagram post, she revealed the album is titled Planet Her and will be out June 25. She also shared the out-of-this-world cover art, which features a photo of her amidst a glittery galaxy, along with the 14-song track list.

Ariana Grande is featured on a song called “I Don’t Do Drugs,” while The Weeknd joins Doja on the track “You Right.” It also features her current hit, “Kiss Me More,” with SZA.

On Friday, Doja will drop the track “Need to Know.”

Planet Her follows Doja’s 2019 sophomore album, Hot Pink.

